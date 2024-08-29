Nail HQ Colour Vanilla Glaze - 10ml

Elevate any manicure with the Nail HQ Vanilla Glaze Nail Polish. An easy-to-use polish, providing a silky-smooth application, featuring an ultra-pearlescent finish giving you the perfect glazed doughnut nails.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Apply a Nail HQ Base Coat to increase polish longevity. Then apply a coat of the vanilla glaze. Finish with a Nail HQ Topcoat to seal and protect your glossy and glazed manicure.

• Easy to use

• Pearlescent finish

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish