Nail HQ French Manicure Trio Set

Create the perfect manicure with the Nail HQ French Manicure Trio Set. An easy-to-use set, offering a silky-smooth application and delivering a deep glossy high shine finish. This set includes the perfect Nude Base Coat, a Natural White Tip Colour, and a Milky Dream Top Coat, helping you achieve a quick flawless French manicure at home.

PETA Approved - Cruelty Free & Vegan Friendly

How to Use:

Prep your nails with a Nail HQ Perfect Nude Base Coat.

Once dry, prep your Nail HQ Stamper by gently buffing the top of the stamper with a file.

Apply a layer of the Nail HQ Natural White Tip Nail Polish to the stamper and dip your nail into the gel stamper at a 45-degree angle.