Invogue Raspberry Ripple Almond Nails - Pack of 24

Elevate your nail game with Invogue Raspberry Ripple Almond Nails – the ultimate fun and colourful nails! With this set of twenty-four pieces, you can achieve flawless, salon-quality nails right in the comfort of your own home. These long, almond-shaped nails provide a fun and girly look, making them ideal for any occasion where you want your nails to stand out. Whether you’re heading to an event, or simply want to elevate your everyday look, these nails will be your go-to. These nails feature vibrant raspberry pink tips that add a touch of playfulness and personality to your manicure, making it impossible to go unnoticed. With their glossy finish, these nails radiate a lovely shine that catches the light, making your manicure truly stand out. These nails have a flawless finish and fit, giving you the confidence to show them off.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

• Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

• Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

• Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

• Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

• Repeat with the remaining nails

• Colourful & fun

• Durable & long lasting

• Easy application

• Salon-quality results