Nail HQ Morning Coffee Duo

Indulge in the Morning Coffee Duo, a harmonious pairing of sophistication, adding depth and warmth for your nails. Featuring 2 shades, a sheer, elegant Perfect Nude Base Coat and a rich, highly pigmented Coffee hue that captures the essence of your favourite brew. Designed to provide a silky-smooth application while delivering a deep glossy, high-shine finish to your nails. A versatile duo that is perfect for nail art or to be used on its own conveying elegance and is suitable for any occasion, whether it is date night or a work party! These nails are sure to make a statement.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly

How to use together:

Prepare Your Nails: Start by ensuring your nails are clean and dry. Remove any old polish and shape your nails to your desired length and style.

First Layer: Begin by applying a single coat of Perfect Nude Base Coat, the sheer, formula provides even coverage, and its silky-smooth texture creates an easy application. Allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Second Layer: Get creative with the Nail HQ Nail Art Brush and dip it into the vibrant Coffee shade. With precision, use the brush to create beautiful nail art designs. Whether you opt for delicate accents, bold patterns, or intricate details, the highly pigmented Forest will make your nail art pop.

Finally: Finish with a Top Coat To lock in your nail art masterpiece and extend the wear time of your manicure, apply a high-quality top coat. This final step not only enhances the shine but also provides a protective layer that guards against chipping and fading.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish