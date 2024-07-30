Brushworks Makeup Remover Wipes - 25 Sheets

Gentle yet effective makeup remover wipes made from 100% viscose. Formulated with aloe vera and vitamin E to help refresh and cleanse the skin. These wipes effectively remove dirt, dead skin cells and makeup, while being suitable for all skin types. Plus, the portable packaging makes them perfect for cleansing on-the-go.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Gently wipe in circular motions until all traces of makeup are removed

• Soft & gentle wipes

• Removes makeup

• Enriched with vitamin E

• Formulated with aloe vera

• Biodegradable

• Made from 100% viscose