Eye Candy Extension Collection - Russian

Enjoy the false extension look without the price tag and stress! Eye Candy lashes in the Russian lash extension style is perfect for the full lash queens. Offering a fluffy, D curled effect to mimic the fluttery fullness of a fresh new set of Russian eyelash extensions. Ideal for adding a touch of glam to any look.

Each box contains one pair of Eye Candy Extension Collection lashes. Lash adhesive is sold separately.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue