Eye Candy Extension Collection - Hybrid

Enjoy the false extension look without the price tag and stress! Eye Candy lashes in the hybrid lash extension style offers a fluffy and curled, cat eye effect to accentuate the eyes. An everyday, fluffy style lash to add a bit of glam, no matter what the occasion!

Each box contains one pair of Eye Candy Extension Collection lashes. Lash adhesive is sold separately.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue