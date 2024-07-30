Nail HQ Pretty & Pink Duo

A vibrant duo, showcasing 2 captivating shades, Fuchsia and Blossom. These two highly pigmented formulas are designed to provide a silky-smooth application while delivering a deep glossy, high-shine finish to your nails. Fuchsia and Blossom come together to create a harmonious blend that is perfect for nail art or to be used on its own for any occasion.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly

How to use together:

Prepare Your Nails: Start by ensuring your nails are clean and dry. Remove any old polish and shape your nails to your desired length and style.

Apply a Base Coat: Begin with a thin layer of your favourite nail base coat. This not only helps to protect your natural nails but also provides a smooth canvas for the nail colours to adhere to.

First Layer: Begin by applying a single coat of Blossom, the rich, pigmented formula ensures even coverage, and its silky-smooth texture creates an easy application. Allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Second Layer: Get creative with the Nail HQ Nail Art Brush and dip it into the vibrant Fuchsia shade. With precision, use the brush to create beautiful nail art designs. Whether you opt for delicate accents, bold patterns, or intricate details, the highly pigmented Fuchsia will make your nail art pop.

Finally: Finish with a Top Coat To lock in your nail art masterpiece and extend the wear time of your manicure, apply a high-quality top coat. This final step not only enhances the shine but also provides a protective layer that guards against chipping and fading.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish