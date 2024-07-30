Killer Lips Lip Plumping Treatment 6.5ml

Kiss goodbye to dull lips and say hello to the new non-invasive alternative to filler! Our lip plumping treatment is specifically formulated to help naturally plump and enhance the appearance of your lips, whist providing intensive hydration and protection.

Unlike other lip plumpers on the market, our treatment is formulated with 2% Hilurlip™ functional ingredient*, a powerful combination of hyaluronic acid and peptides, which work together to offer both immediate and long-term benefits. The hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture, giving long-lasting hydration, while the peptides stimulate collagen production for a more voluminous look. This means that our treatment not only provides immediate results, but also helps to improve the overall health and appearance of your lips over time. Plus, it's gentle and safe for daily use, so you can enjoy plump, killer lips all day long.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Use as a daily treatment, for long lasting results

• Protects lips from environmental damage, such as sun exposure, smoke and pollution

• Increases lip moisturisation by 33.5% after 1 hour

• Lip volume permanently increased up to 30% after 30 days of use

*Hilurlip™is a trademark of Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc. or its affiliates.