Nail HQ Mocha Glazed Duo

Elevate your manicure with the Nail HQ Mocha Glazed Duo. Presenting a flawless combination of two utterly irresistible shades: Mocha, a creamy texture adding touch of sophistication and richness to your nails whilst Chocolate Glaze, enhances the allure of your manicure, making it truly irresistible. resulting in the ultimate glazed nail look. Your nails will exude a delectable blend of warmth, elegance, and indulgence that's perfect for any occasion. Whether you're headed to a formal event, a cozy coffee date, or just want to treat yourself to a touch of luxury, the Nail HQ Mocha Glazed Duo has you covered.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly

How to use:

To achieve a manicure that looks good enough to eat, follow these simple steps using the Nail HQ Mocha Glazed Duo:

Prepare Your Nails: Start by ensuring your nails are clean and dry. Remove any old polish and shape your nails to your desired length and style.

Apply a Base Coat: Begin with a thin layer of your favourite nail base coat. This not only helps to protect your natural nails but also provides a smooth canvas for the nail colours to adhere to.

First Layer: Begin by applying a single coat of Mocha, the rich, pigmented formula ensures even coverage, and its silky-smooth texture creates an easy application. Allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Second Layer: After the first coat has dried, apply one coat of the tempting Chocolate Glaze shade to each nail. This layer will add a delectable depth of colour and shine.

Finally: Seal in the gorgeous glazed effect and extend the wear time of your manicure, finish with a high-quality top coat. This will not only enhance the shine but also help protect your nails from chipping and peeling.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish