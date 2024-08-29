Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo

Elevate any manicure with the Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo. This flawless set features two irresistible shades: Flat White & Vanilla Glaze, creating a delightful duo that exudes a sense of understated elegance and sweet simplicity. This nail polish oozes creamy soft tones with a subtle hint of warmth and neutrality. It offers a versatile and sophisticated look, complementing a wide range of styles and occasions, from casual to formal. Formulas are designed to be highly pigmented, offering a silky-smooth application and delivering a deep glossy high shine finish, creating the perfect glazed nail.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly

How to use:

To achieve a manicure that looks good enough to eat, follow these simple steps using the Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo:

Prepare Your Nails: Start by ensuring your nails are clean and dry. Remove any old polish and shape your nails to your desired length and style.

Apply a Base Coat: Begin with a thin layer of your favourite nail base coat. This not only helps to protect your natural nails but also provides a smooth canvas for the nail colours to adhere to.

First Layer: Begin by applying a single coat of Flat White, the rich, pigmented formula ensures even coverage, and its silky-smooth texture creates an easy application. Allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Second Layer: After the first coat has dried, apply one coat of the tempting Vanilla Glaze shade to each nail. This layer will add a delectable depth of colour and shine.

Finally: Seal in the gorgeous glazed effect and extend the wear time of your manicure, finish with a high-quality top coat. This will not only enhance the shine but also help protect your nails from chipping and peeling.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish