Marketplace.
image 1 of Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo
image 1 of Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duoimage 2 of Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duoimage 3 of Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duoimage 4 of Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duoimage 5 of Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo

Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.99

£7.99/each

Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo
Elevate any manicure with the Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo. This flawless set features two irresistible shades: Flat White & Vanilla Glaze, creating a delightful duo that exudes a sense of understated elegance and sweet simplicity. This nail polish oozes creamy soft tones with a subtle hint of warmth and neutrality. It offers a versatile and sophisticated look, complementing a wide range of styles and occasions, from casual to formal. Formulas are designed to be highly pigmented, offering a silky-smooth application and delivering a deep glossy high shine finish, creating the perfect glazed nail.PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan FriendlyHow to use:To achieve a manicure that looks good enough to eat, follow these simple steps using the Nail HQ Classic Glazed Doughnut Duo:Prepare Your Nails: Start by ensuring your nails are clean and dry. Remove any old polish and shape your nails to your desired length and style.Apply a Base Coat: Begin with a thin layer of your favourite nail base coat. This not only helps to protect your natural nails but also provides a smooth canvas for the nail colours to adhere to.First Layer: Begin by applying a single coat of Flat White, the rich, pigmented formula ensures even coverage, and its silky-smooth texture creates an easy application. Allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step.Second Layer: After the first coat has dried, apply one coat of the tempting Vanilla Glaze shade to each nail. This layer will add a delectable depth of colour and shine.Finally: Seal in the gorgeous glazed effect and extend the wear time of your manicure, finish with a high-quality top coat. This will not only enhance the shine but also help protect your nails from chipping and peeling.• Easy to use• Highly pigmented• Silky-smooth application• High-shine finish

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here