HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistance

Get a complete cardio workout in the comfort of your own home with an indoor resistance adjustable exercise bike from HOMCOM. With the exercise bike with an LCD that tracks time, speed, distance, heart rate, and calories burned you can monitor your progress while you work out. Come with a phone holder, you can watch your favorite shows during exercise. It can be used as an upright exercise bike, a recumbent bike, and a tension rope to help improve upper body strength.