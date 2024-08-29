Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistance
image 1 of HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistanceimage 2 of HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistanceimage 3 of HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistanceimage 4 of HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistanceimage 5 of HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistance

HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistance

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£113.99

£113.99/each

HOMCOM Grey 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike With Adjustable Resistance
Get a complete cardio workout in the comfort of your own home with an indoor resistance adjustable exercise bike from HOMCOM. With the exercise bike with an LCD that tracks time, speed, distance, heart rate, and calories burned you can monitor your progress while you work out. Come with a phone holder, you can watch your favorite shows during exercise. It can be used as an upright exercise bike, a recumbent bike, and a tension rope to help improve upper body strength.
Perfect workout bike for home, apartment, or office useIncludes a pair of tension ropes to help better improve upper body strength8 workout resistance levels, ideal for both beginners and professional athletes daily use

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here