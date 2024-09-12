Marketplace.
image 1 of Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machine
image 1 of Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machineimage 2 of Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machineimage 3 of Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machineimage 4 of Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machineimage 5 of Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machine

Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£114.99

£114.99/each

Homcom Exercise Bike | Adjustable Resistance Indoor Cycling Machine
Elevate your fitness game with the HOMCOM exercise bike! Experience seamless rides with the adjustable belt-driven resistance and emergency brake for those intense sessions. With the hand pulse handlebar and LCD display, you can track workout data effortlessly while burning fat, boosting immunity and strengthening heart, lungs and muscles. The robust triangular steel frame, H-shaped base and heavy flywheel ensures you a stable and effective training every time with this indoor bike.
LCD monitor show Time, Speed, Odometer, Pulse;Height adjustable for seat/handlebar at 7 levels;With adjustable belt-driven resistance;

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here