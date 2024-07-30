HOMCOM 2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike 8-Level Adjustable w/ Pulse Sensor

Get a complete cardio workout in the comfort of your own home with an indoor resistance adjustable static bike from HOMCOM. The stationary bike with an LCD that tracks time, speed, distance, heart rate and calories burned you can monitor your progress while you work out. Come with a phone holder, you can watch your favourite shows during exercise. It can be used as an upright exercise bike, a recumbent bike and a tension rope to help improve upper body strength.