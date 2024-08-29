Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seat
image 1 of HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seatimage 2 of HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seatimage 3 of HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seatimage 4 of HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seatimage 5 of HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seat

HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£94.99

£94.99/each

HOMCOM Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Foldable LCD Adjustable Seat
This fitness bike from HOMCOM. Adjustable to eight different resistance levels to suit you, it is fitted with a five-level adjustable seat. Applicable height from 155-180cm. An LCD montor is placed on the front of the cardio bike, which displays time elapsed, speed, distance, calories and heart rate (meaused by the metal panels on the handlebar). An 'X' shaped metal frame for strength and stability of the indoor magnetic exercise bike, it can be folded for easy storage when not needed.
Adjustable ResistanceLCD monitorAdjustable Seat

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here