HOMCOM Foldable Trampoline Bouncer Jumper Adjust Handle Adult Teens

Bounce your way to a fitter lifestyle, whether it's in your office or in your home, thanks to these indoor trampolines for adults from HOMCOM. Using anti-rust steel for the frame, the hexagon frame is made into a spacious 122cm x 122cm, where a three-level adjustable handlebar gives you support and balance for safety. Made from coated polyester, the bouncing mat is tough and durable and is connected to the frame via a multitude of cords for you to bounce comfortably and safely.