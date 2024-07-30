HOMCOM 40" Foldable Mini Fitness Trampoline w/ Foam Handle, Orange

Aerobic workouts have never been better, thanks to this HOMCOM folding trampoline. There's a full range of exercises, which helps build muscle strength and lose weight. Made with a steel frame, it can support up to 100kg, whilst the adjustable handlebar gives you something to hold, keeping you balanced – it also has six legs underneath for extra stability. Once finished, fold the trampoline to save space when storing. When folded, it can be carried, so you can exercise anywhere with ease.