HOMCOM 40'' Kids Mini Trampoline, Adult Rebounder Jumper, Handle Blue

The HOMCOM Trampoline at home is an ideal choice for adults and youths to enjoy together or train their bodies. The design of protective pad keeps user from being injured while jumping on the mat. Using the elite HOMCOM Mini Trampolines allow you to carry out physical activities without putting strain on your joints, as the rebounder absorbs your impact much more than harder floors.