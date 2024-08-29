HOMCOM Trampolinepe Outdoor Bouncer Jumper Adjustable Handle Adult Kid

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Whether you're looking to exercise inside, outside, or during your lunch break in the office, then this mini trampoline fitness adults from HOMCOM is ideal for helping you improve your fitness. Made from steel to support up to 100kg, with a three-level adjustable T-bar for you to hold on to whilst you work out. The steel legs for balance and stability, whilst the rubber caps help protect your floor beneath from any scratching and damage.

Whether you're looking to exercise inside, outside, or during your lunch break in the office, then this mini trampoline fitness adults from HOMCOM is ideal for helping you improve your fitness. Made from steel to support up to 100kg, with a three-level adjustable T-bar for you to hold on to whilst you work out. The steel legs for balance and stability, whilst the rubber caps help protect your floor beneath from any scratching and damage.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.