HOMCOM Mini Exercise Bike 8 Levels Magnetic Resistance Leg Fitness

Keep moving anywhere with this HOMCOM seated pedal exerciser. It's portable, compact and lightweight. You can put it under the desk whilst working, or even beside the sofa when watching television. The resistance knob allows you to adjust the hardness to eight different levels for a more personalised experience. The LCD display of the workout bike tracks speed, distance, time and calories. It's time to get your blood flowing and your heart pumping with this foot pedal exerciser.