SPORTNOW Set of Three Kettlebell Weights with Tray,2.2kg, 4.5kg, 6.8kg

Transform your lifestyle with our SPORTNOW kettle bell weights set. A set of three, the weights include 5lbs, 10lbs and 15lbs, so you'll choose a comfortable weight and get started. There's an abundance of exercises to do, working your arms, legs, abs, shoulders and back muscles, ensuring a superb full-body workout. Its smooth handle is easy to grip, making every workout comfortable and controlled. Whether it's at home, in your garden or at the park, you can stay healthy and happy wherever you are.