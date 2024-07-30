HOMCOM Mini Exercise Bike Portable Pedal Manual Machine Indoor Fitness

For a low impact, effective and hassle-free exercise option, look to this mini exercise bike. Manually motorised for complete control and low impact, it is ideal for anyone looking to exercise without placing stress on joints, as well those looking to strengthen arms and legs, improve circulation, stamina and relieve tension. Its design features a large and easy-read LCD screen which shows the time, speed, current count, total count and calories burnt, allowing you to keep track of everything easily. It is finished with a tension knob to control the resistance and non-slip pedal straps to keep your feet and hands will not fall out and cause any harm. Easy to use and compact, it’s great for those who run busy and hectic schedules daily.