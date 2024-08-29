Marketplace.
HOMCOM Magnetic Foldable Rower w/ 16-Level Adjustable Resistance

HOMCOM Magnetic Foldable Rower w/ 16-Level Adjustable Resistance
Keep fit with this rowing machine from HOMCOM. With 16 levels, there's a resistance setting to suit your needs, whether you're a beginner or expert. It's great for working your back, legs, core and arms – you'll gain strength, improve cardio and burn calories. Track your progress with the digital monitor, which displays time, speed and calories burnt. Suitable for home use, it can be folded and stored away, saving space.
16 levels magnetic resistance for different needsDouble aluminium slide rail for running stableDigital monitor records your fitness data

