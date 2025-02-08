HOMCOM Hexagonal Dumbbells Kit Weight Lifting Exercise 2x8kg

This pair of hexagon dumbbells with rubber is perfect for your fitness regime, suitable for home, gym and office exercise. Each weight is built with metal and rubber, which is durable and not easy to scratch the floor. The knurl guarantees your safety when you do alternating dumbbell curl, overhead shrug, dumbbell triceps kickback, etc. It's an ideal way to make exercise routine with the dumbbells.

Weight of 2 dumbbells: 2 x 5kg/6kg/8kg/10kg The hexagonal design prevents rolling Because of its small size, the product is easy to carry

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD