HOMCOM Indoor Fitness Door Horizontal Bar Pull-ups Home Gym Upper Body

This HOMCOM door bar will be a great choice for you pratise at home, office or at GYM for doing chin-ups, push-ups, sit-ups. It can be used to work out your psoas muscle, shoulder muscle pectoral muscle, etc. Solid steel construction in black finish supports up to 110kg in total and stay fresh in years to come. Compact design which is easily to use and keep it in storage after you work out. Spend just a few time a day on door bar and you'll start to see results and get the dream body you want.