Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustable
image 1 of HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustableimage 2 of HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustableimage 3 of HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustableimage 4 of HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustableimage 5 of HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustable

HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustable

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.99

£55.99/each

HOMCOM 3 IN 1 Squat Machine Sit Up Push Up Gym Work Out Adjustable
This Squat Machine from HOMCOM to helps you do exercise for your whole body in the workout. You can lay back over the support bar for sit-ups, or use the dual handles at the back of the machine for elevated push-ups and planks to work your entire body. The height adjustable pads make this equipment versatile for all body types. Four suction cups keep the machine securely on the floor while you work out. Start building your perfect body today with this 3-in-1 squat machine!
Multiple ExerciseFull Bode WorkoutSturdy Construction

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here