SPORTNOW Hex Dumbbells Set with Dumbbell Rack,2 x 1kg,2 x 2kg, 2 x 3kg

Step up your home fitness game with the SPORTNOW Dumbbell Set with Dumbbell Stand! This weights set includes 6 dumbbells (2 x 3kg, 2 x 2kg, 2 x 1kg) designed to stay put with a hexagonal shape, ensuring they don't roll away during your workout. Enjoy a secure grip and floor protection thanks to the non-slip handle and plastic cover. Dive into your fitness journey with this versatile dumbbells set!