HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gym

Whether it’s at home, the office or the gym, this workout station from HOMCOM will take your strength workouts to the next level. Built from super-strong, heavy duty steel, it is extremely sturdy and can handle a weight up to 100kg. Adjustable to ten different heights, it can be completely catered to you and your workouts, giving you your own space to do push ups, dips, knees raises, abdominal crunches and much more. Four non-slip rubber pads sit on the feet to keep the station stable and secure on the floor and it is finished with foam grips to keep your hands comfortable on the bar over extended workout periods. It’s a powerful addition to help you work out in true professional style.