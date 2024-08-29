Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gym
image 1 of HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gymimage 2 of HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gymimage 3 of HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gymimage 4 of HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gymimage 5 of HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gym

HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gym

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£47.99

£47.99/each

HOMCOM Dip Station Chin Up Parallel Bars Pull Up Power Tower Home Gym
Whether it’s at home, the office or the gym, this workout station from HOMCOM will take your strength workouts to the next level. Built from super-strong, heavy duty steel, it is extremely sturdy and can handle a weight up to 100kg. Adjustable to ten different heights, it can be completely catered to you and your workouts, giving you your own space to do push ups, dips, knees raises, abdominal crunches and much more. Four non-slip rubber pads sit on the feet to keep the station stable and secure on the floor and it is finished with foam grips to keep your hands comfortable on the bar over extended workout periods. It’s a powerful addition to help you work out in true professional style.
• Made from heavy duty steel• Adjustable to ten different heights• Four rubber feet to prevent slipping

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here