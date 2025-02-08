Marketplace.
image 1 of SPORTNOW Adjustable Dumbbells Set, Fast Adjust and Compact, 2.5kg x 2

SPORTNOW Adjustable Dumbbells Set, Fast Adjust and Compact, 2.5kg x 2

No ratings yet

Write a review

£31.99

£31.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

SPORTNOW Adjustable Dumbbells Set, Fast Adjust and Compact, 2.5kg x 2
Worrying about lack of exercise? These SPORTNOW adjustable weights dumbbells set is your solution. Whether it's squats, arm curls, lunges, shoulder shrugs or another exercise, you'll get the absolute most out of your workout, making sure you feel the burn. The plates are removable to suit your training needs. It comes in a storage box, so you can take these weights and exercise from anywhere. You don't need a gym to build strength
all that's needed is space and this dumbbell set.
Set of 2 dumbbells and sold as a pairAdjustable hand weights setDurable plastic cover resistant to chips, crack
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here