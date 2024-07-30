HOMCOM 12 Level Fitness Rowing Machine Cardio Fitness Workout

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This HOMCOM rowing machine is an ideal addition to any home gym, it can give you a total workout targeting arms, shoulders, back, abs, hips and more with additional exercises. The apparatus comes with an easy to view display for tracking on time, count and calories burned. Sleek solid steel frame, hydraulic cylinder resistance with 12 adjustable levels to provide a low impact aerobic exercise. With this multi-functional machine, start to get a full range of motion and start your exercise routine!

This HOMCOM rowing machine is an ideal addition to any home gym, it can give you a total workout targeting arms, shoulders, back, abs, hips and more with additional exercises. The apparatus comes with an easy to view display for tracking on time, count and calories burned. Sleek solid steel frame, hydraulic cylinder resistance with 12 adjustable levels to provide a low impact aerobic exercise. With this multi-functional machine, start to get a full range of motion and start your exercise routine!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.