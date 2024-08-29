SPORTNOW Five-Tier Weight Tree, Steel Dumbbell Rack for Home Exercise

Organise your workout space with our SPORTNOW dumbbell rack stand. It includes 10 racks for five pairs of dumbbells, so they aren't scattered across your floor. Made from solid and durable steel, its wide feet keep the rack balanced, ensuring weights don't fall off – you'll have a secure and orderly workout zone. A compact piece that doesn't need much space, it'll fit into the corner, giving you plenty of room to get in a proper and fulfilling exercise.