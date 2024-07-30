HOMCOM Foldable Dumbbell Bench Weight Training 7 Incline Adjustable

This HOMCOM dumbbell bench is a great addition to your workouts, perfect for training your arm, leg, waist, hip, and abdomen. You can lay comfortably on the bench on the padded seat and can even adjust the backrest to incline and decline position in 7 levels to meet your workout routines. The bench is made from a steel frame able to support up to 120Kg and is ideal as an addition to your home gym and exercise routine.