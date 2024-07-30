HOMCOM 10kg Colourful Dumbbell Weights Set Home Exercising Toning

Build up your workouts or simply vary them up whenever - go for this weights set from HOMCOM. Comes with pairs of the following weights: 0.5kg, 1kg, 1.5kg and 2kg. They're suitable for lifting, cardio, yoga, and squats. The bright colours are fun, with easy-read weight numbers on both ends to finish. If you're looking to liven up your exercise times, then these dumbbells will do exactly that.