SPORTNOW Olympic Weight Plates for 2'' Barbell Bar with Grips,2 x 10kg

Looking to build strength? Start with these SPORTNOW weight plates. A set of two, they have a 5cm hole in the centre, so it can be attached to Olympic bars, curl bars, trap bars and squat bars, whilst the three grip holes allow you to pick them up with ease – perfect for lateral raises and more. Made from steel, it's wrapped in rubber, so it won't damage your floor if dropped. A compact size, they don't take up much space – perfect for weight training at home, the office or even outside.