HOMCOM 2" Olympic Weight Plates Sets for Strength w/ Weight 2 x 10kg

Weight plates are an excellent way to exercise and tone your body absolutely anywhere. They're super easy to use to target where you want - the possibilities really are endless. This two piece set from HOMCOM is formed of two 10kg weights - making it suitable for those already accustomed to heavier loads. Each piece is made from steel and coated with enamel for extra long-lasting protection. Each feature hand grip cut-outs, as well as central holes for a barbell rack, finished with the weight number imprinted on so you know what you're working with.