SPORTNOW Set of 2 Hexagonal Dumbbells Weights Pair, 2 x 3kg, Pink

Elevate your home workouts with the SPORTNOW Dumbbell Set, featuring a pair of 3kg hex dumbbells designed not to roll away and a non-slip grip for those sweaty sessions. These weights are encased in plastic, protecting your floors while you tone up. Great for seeking to add resistance to their routine, this weights dumbbells set promises a blend of functionality and convenience for every exercise.