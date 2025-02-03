HOMCOM 30KG Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set Hand Weight for Fitness

This dumbbell set comes with different weight plates and chrome finish bar, so it's easy to adjust to your most desirable weight. Comes with 8 x 2.5kg and 4 x 1.5kg weights, as well as 2 x 2kg connecting rods. You can easily exercise your arms, shoulders and back, strengthening your muscles and toning your body. It can be stacked together when not in use to save space. A gym weights set suitable for home and office use.

8x 2.5kg/4x 1.5kg weights, 2x 2kg connecting rods Made of steel and plastic, covered with plastic Set suitable for upper and lower body exercise

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD