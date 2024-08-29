HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Home

You may have your workout station thanks to this half rack from HOMCOM. You'll do squats, pull up and more, ensuring every muscle group is targeted. The weight rack stand's steel frame is solid and stable, while the rubber feet stop the stand from sliding, keeping you safe when exercising. Adjust the squat rack to suit your height, giving you a comfortable workout. Suitable for keeping active and building muscle, you'll achieve goals from the comfort of your home.