Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Home
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Homeimage 2 of HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Homeimage 3 of HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Homeimage 4 of HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Homeimage 5 of HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Home

HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Home

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£186.99

£186.99/each

HOMCOM Adjustable Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar and Barbell Bar for Home
You may have your workout station thanks to this half rack from HOMCOM. You'll do squats, pull up and more, ensuring every muscle group is targeted. The weight rack stand's steel frame is solid and stable, while the rubber feet stop the stand from sliding, keeping you safe when exercising. Adjust the squat rack to suit your height, giving you a comfortable workout. Suitable for keeping active and building muscle, you'll achieve goals from the comfort of your home.
Synthesized barbell rack and stand, pull-up barBarbell rack's height is 10-level adjustableConvenient storage for weight plates

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here