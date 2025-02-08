SPORTNOW 20kg Adjustable Barbell Weights Set for Home Gym Strength

This 20kg barbell set from SPORTNOW is excellent for beginners and intermediate weight lifters. The barbell weight set comes with three differently-weighed weights - 5kg, 2.5kg and 1.25kg - so you can build up the heaviness whenever you want to. The metal barbell bar is rigid, supportive and suitable for daily use. The set also comes with end fixing to hold the weights on the pole.

20kg weight in total PU coating for floor protection Non-slip grip to prevent slipping

