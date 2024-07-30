HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Home

Strengthen your muscles in the most effective and easiest ways - go for this single dumbbell from HOMCOM. The 17.5kg weight is suitable for those accustomed to the heaviness only and can be used almost anywhere in the home and outdoors thanks to the small size. The frame is steel for a strong core and features knurl indents for grip. Both ends come in a weighted, hexagonal shape, so it doesn't roll away. The weight number is carved into the protective rubber cap for you to know which to use.