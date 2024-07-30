Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Home
image 1 of HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Homeimage 2 of HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Homeimage 3 of HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Homeimage 4 of HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Homeimage 5 of HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Home

HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Home

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

HOMCOM 17.5KG Single Rubber Hex Dumbbell Portable Hand Weights Home
Strengthen your muscles in the most effective and easiest ways - go for this single dumbbell from HOMCOM. The 17.5kg weight is suitable for those accustomed to the heaviness only and can be used almost anywhere in the home and outdoors thanks to the small size. The frame is steel for a strong core and features knurl indents for grip. Both ends come in a weighted, hexagonal shape, so it doesn't roll away. The weight number is carved into the protective rubber cap for you to know which to use.
Hexagon shaped ends prevents weight rolling awayTough and strong, with knurl indents for gripPrevents weights slipping and causing injury

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here