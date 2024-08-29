HOMCOM 2" Olympic Weight Plates Sets 2 x 5kg, 2 x 2.5kg for Strength

Weight plates are an excellent way to exercise and tone your body absolutely anywhere. They're super easy to use to target where you want - the possibilities really are endless. Here, in this four-piece set from HOMCOM there are two different weights - 2 x 2.5kg and 2 x 5kg - meaning it's suitable for those just starting out on their fitness journey or even in the full throes. Each piece is made from steel and coated with enamel for extra long-lasting protection. Each feature hand grip cut-outs, as well as central holes for a barbell rack, finished with the weight number imprinted on so you know what you're working with.