HOMCOM Adjustable Weight Bench Foldable with Rack and Dip Station

With this HOMCOM weight bench, strength training has never been easier. Great for working your upper body, you can do bench presses, push ups, dips, rows and more. The barbell rack has eight different positions, so you can choose the right level for the best workout. The bench is padded with soft foam for maximum comfort. When finished, the bench can be folded and stored away, saving space. You can now stay fit and strong from home – no need for a gym.