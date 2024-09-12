HOMCOM Adjustable Weight Bench with Leg Developer Barbell Rack Home

Looking to increase overall body strength and lean muscle at home or office? Tty out this mult-function weight training bench, it is an ideal choice for any level user looking to building, toning and maintaining muscle mass. The training stand is made of strong steel tube with powder coated process for long-term use. The bench seat and back pad build with high density foam and leg roller for optimal comfort. Try this heavy-duty weight bench is design by HOMCOM for the truly serious lifter.