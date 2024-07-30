HOMCOM Multi-Exercise Full-Body Weight with Bench Press & Extension

This multi-use weight bench from HOMCOM is great for those looking to build, tone and maintain their physique. Features a preach curl pad, leg curl, bench press, resistance bands and a barbell rack - plenty of different things to use to keep active and focused. Frame is made from steel for a tough core structure, with a spread-out base for balance. Also comes with a height-adjustable barbell rack. Finished with padded cushions for comfort, wrapped in smooth PU so it can by hygienically wiped clean.