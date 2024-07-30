SPORTNOW 15cm/20cm/25cm Aerobic Step Platform for Home, Orange

Keep fit at home with the SPORTNOW aerobic stepper. With an adjustable height of 15, 20 and 25cm, this versatile stepper is for everyone, whether you're a beginner or a pro. Its non-slip surface and base ensure maximum balance, making every aerobic step safe and effective. Designed for convenience, you can remove the steps for simple storage and moving. Supporting up to 150kg, it's strong and stable for you to exercise confidently. Transform your workouts with this essential fitness stepper!