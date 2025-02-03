SPORTNOW 5cm Weight Lifting Bar, Barbell Bar with Spring Clips, 210cm

Increase your strength with our SPORTNOW Olympic weight bar. The ideal equipment for bench presses, squats, deadlifts, pendlay rows, military presses and more, ensuring you feel the burn in all muscle groups. Suitable for weight plates with a 5cm hole, it can hold up to 200kg

choose a comfortable weight and get started. Non-slip handles for an excellent grip, whilst the spring clips keep the plates secure, adding safety to your workout. Reach your goals from the comfort of your home.

Fits all weight plates with 5 cm holes. Non-slip handle increases safety. Steel material is strong enough.

