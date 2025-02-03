Marketplace.
image 1 of SPORTNOW 5cm Weight Lifting Bar, Barbell Bar with Spring Clips, 210cm

SPORTNOW 5cm Weight Lifting Bar, Barbell Bar with Spring Clips, 210cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£76.99

£76.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

SPORTNOW 5cm Weight Lifting Bar, Barbell Bar with Spring Clips, 210cm
Increase your strength with our SPORTNOW Olympic weight bar. The ideal equipment for bench presses, squats, deadlifts, pendlay rows, military presses and more, ensuring you feel the burn in all muscle groups. Suitable for weight plates with a 5cm hole, it can hold up to 200kg
choose a comfortable weight and get started. Non-slip handles for an excellent grip, whilst the spring clips keep the plates secure, adding safety to your workout. Reach your goals from the comfort of your home.
Fits all weight plates with 5 cm holes.Non-slip handle increases safety.Steel material is strong enough.
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here