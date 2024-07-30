Marketplace.
image 1 of SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Plates
image 1 of SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Platesimage 2 of SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Platesimage 3 of SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Platesimage 4 of SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Platesimage 5 of SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Plates

SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Plates

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£26.99

£26.99/each

SPORTNOW Deadlift Barbell Jack for Loading, Unloading Barbell Plates
Discover your deadlifting potential with our SPORTNOW barbell jack – an absolute game-changer! Its intelligent hook-and-pull system makes loading, unloading and plate changes effortless. No more interruptions or muscle strain during deadlifts, hip thrusts and more. This space-saving gem is your must-have, providing a seamless home gym experience.
The plastic insert prevents damage to barbellsSturdy enough to lift a bar loaded with 200kgCompact size for little space and lightweight

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here