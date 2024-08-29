HOMCOM Multi-Function Adjustable Weight Training Bench Gym Fitness

Stop wasting time and money traveling to that expensive gym you joined. It's a full-sized weight bench with incline, flat and decline positions for various workout training. This multifunctional unit includes a squat rack, leg extension and butterfly curl so everything you need is right within your reach. Built with chip resistant steel frame in superior strength, you can reach your workout goals and then go beyond!