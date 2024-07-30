HOMCOM 20kg Weights Barbell Set with Non-slip Handle for Strength

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

With this HOMCOM 20kg barbell weight set, your weightlifting journey starts here. It comes with three different weights – 5kg, 2.5kg and 1.5kg – so you pick a weight that's comfortable for you to lift. The bar is strong and rigid, with non-slip handles for a firm grip when exercising. The bench press bar and weights set also comes end fixings to keep the weights securely on the bar – they won't fall off at any point.

