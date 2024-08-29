HOMCOM Multi Gym Weight Bench Barbell Stand Chest Leg Abs Training

This HOMCOM weight bench is a great addition to your workouts, perfect for training your biceps, pectoralis and trapezius. You can lay comfortably on the bench on the padded seat and can even adjust the back at 4 levels to meet your workout routines. The bench is made from a steel frame able to support up to 200Kg and is ideal as an addition to your home gym and exercise routine.